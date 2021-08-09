Woman doused man with substance, lit him on fire in arson assault in Humble, police say

Authorities have ruled a house fire that left two injured over the weekend as intentional.

HOUSTON – Authorities have ruled a house fire that left two injured over the weekend as intentional.

The incident happened around 10 p.m. Friday at a home on Aspen Glade Drive near Northpark Drive, authorities said.

In their initial reports, authorities said they found two badly burned victims outside the home and were investigating the cause of the fire.

ORIGINAL STORY: HFD: Man, woman severely burned in Humble house fire

After further investigation, authorities said they learned the fire was intentionally set by a woman who police have yet to identify.

Police said the victims, 33-year-old Devin Graham and 26-year-old Karissa Lindros were inside the home when the woman went inside, poured an unknown flammable substance on the man and lit him on fire.

Ad

As a result of the fire, Lindros was also burned. Both Lindros and Graham were transported to a hospital via Life Flight, where they are in critical condition, police said.

Witnesses told police they saw a white, four-door sedan fleeing the area after the incident. The woman is described as a white woman between the ages of 25 and 30.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800. People can also call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at Crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers app.