HFD: Man, woman severely burned in Humble house fire

Briana Zamora-Nipper, Community Associate Producer

HUMBLE, Texas – A man and woman were severely injured when a fire ripped through a home late Friday, according to the Houston Fire Department.

At around 10 p.m., firefighters with the Houston Fire Department were dispatched to a residence in the 2000 block of Aspen Glade Drive near Hidden Pines Drive in the Woodland Hills Village neighborhood in reference to reports of a house fire.

When crews arrived, they located two severely burned victims outside the home.

The man and woman were transported to a hospital in the Texas Medical Center in unknown condition. One was transported via LifeFlight.

The incident remains under investigation. Arson Investigators were called to the scene and are working to determine the cause and origin of the fire.

