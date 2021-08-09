Tents in place: Lyndon B. Johnson Hospital ICU is full, Harris Health says

Tent set up for possible treatment of patients at Lyndon B. Johnson Hospital

HOUSTON – Harris Health said Monday that Lyndon B. Johnson Hospital’s ICU is full as of 10 a.m.

The tent buildings KPRC 2 saw placed outside the facility Monday were put up two days ago and are not operational yet.

They will be used when needed to hold COVID-19 confirmed or suspected cases. They will not be used to house patients in beds.