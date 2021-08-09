Son accused of killing father, injuring woman arrested on harassment, assault charges for incidents that happened after initial shooting

Larry Britton Jr. is charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of his father, police said.

HOUSTON – A man accused in the shooting death of his father has been charged in connection with the death, authorities said.

The shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. Saturday at a home on Inwood Hollow Lane near North Houston Rosslyn Road in northwest Houston.

Larry Britton Jr., 37, was in custody in connection with the unrelated assault of a peace officer and harassment on a public servant when investigators connected him to a fatal shooting that had happened prior to his arrest.

Police said they responded to a call about a person being down in the roadway, and when they arrived, they found Larry Britton Sr., 69, in the road with multiple gunshot wounds.

While they were at that scene, authorities said they received a call from a woman -- later identified as 40-year-old Joanne Rosas -- who said she was inside the home and had been shot multiple times.

Authorities said they found Rosas inside the home with a gunshot wound to her head and torso. She was transported to a hospital. Britton Sr. was pronounced dead at the scene.

After further investigation, authorities were able to identify Britton Jr. as the prime suspect in the case and was subsequently charged with murder.

The murder charge is in addition to his previous charges, police said.