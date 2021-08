Officials said a pedestrian was struck by METRORail train in downtown Houston.

HOUSTON – Authorities are investigating after a pedestrian was reportedly hit Sunday night by a METRORail train in downtown Houston, officials said.

Metro Police Department and Houston Fire Department responded to the incident near 2520 Main Street.

Officials said the victim was transported by ambulance in an unknown condition.

Metro PD is investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.