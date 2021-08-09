Partly Cloudy icon
Motorcyclist killed in crash was hit by driver now charged with DWI, police say

Daniela Sternitzky-Di Napoli, Digital News Editor

Christopher Lawrence Baulch is charged with DWI in connection with a fatal crash, police said.
HOUSTON – A man is in custody after police said he caused a crash that left a motorcyclist dead.

The crash happened around 3:55 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of South Shaver Street and Wald Street in southeast Houston, authorities said.

According to authorities, the victim was driving a motorcycle and heading eastbound on Shaver when the driver of a black Kia Soul left a stop sign and turned left to head westbound on Shaver.

The driver, identified as 35-year-old Christopher Lawrence Baulch, crossed all the lanes as the motorcycle driver was approaching the intersection and the motorcyclist crashed into the Kia, police said.

According to authorities, the motorcycle driver was flung from his bike. He was transported to a hospital where he later died.

Police said Baulch was found to be impaired, and he was charged with driving while intoxicated in connection with the crash.

Daniela Sternitzky-Di Napoli has been a digital news editor at KPRC 2 since 2018. She is a published poet and has background in creative writing and journalism. Daniela has covered events like Hurricane Harvey and the Astros World Series win. In her spare time, Daniela is an avid reader and loves to spend time with her two miniature dachshunds.

