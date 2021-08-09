Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, HPD’s Troy Finner among area officials to launch programs designed to reduce crime

HOUSTON – Judge Lina Hidalgo, Commissioner Rodney Ellis, Houston Police Chief Troy Finner and other public safety and health officials are scheduled to introduce the Holistic Alternative Responder Team (HART) and Gun Violence Interruption Programs in a news conference Monday at 2 p.m.

“The items presented to commissioners court by Commissioner Ellis support Harris County’s commitment to advancing innovative and effective approaches to reducing crime and improving community safety,” a news release about the event read.

Harris County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Edison Toquica and Barbie Robinson, executive director of Harris County Public Health, are also expected to attend the event.

KPRC 2 will carry a livestream of the event in the video player at the top of this article. This story will be updated with more details about the programs as they become available.