HCSO: 1 killed, 5 wounded in north Houston nightclub shooting

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – One person was fatally shot and five others were wounded inside of a Houston nightclub early Sunday, authorities said.

At approximately 2 a.m., deputies were dispatched to a club located in the 2500 block of FM 1960in reference to reports of a shooting.

When units arrived on scene, they located multiple people suffering gunshot wounds. Two individuals suffering gunshot wounds were located inside a disabled vehicle a short distance from the club authorities said.

Four people with non-life-threatening injuries were transported to area hospitals for treatment. Another person sustained a gunshot wound to the head and was airlifted via LifeFlight to Memorial Hermann Downtown. Investigators said that shooting victim is expected to survive. A sixth individual was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Preliminary information suggests the shooting stemmed from sort of “fight disturbance” inside the club, said Sgt. Jason Brown with HCSO’s Homicide Division. During the fight, someone produced a handgun and began firing.

Brown added that investigators believe there may have been multiple shooters. Several weapons were recovered at the scene.

An investigation into the shooting remains in its early stages. Officers talked with witnesses at the scene, though many people who had been inside the nightclub when the shooting occurred fled the area prior to the deputies’ arrival. Brown said there were “clearly several hundred people inside the club” when the fight broke out.

At last check, investigators had not yet determined who was involved in the altercation or why it began.

Brown said it’s unclear whether the deceased individual was a direct participant in the fight or a bystander caught in the crossfire.

The case remains under investigation by the HCSO Homicide Division. Anyone with any information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS.