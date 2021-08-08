Dump truck crash on Interstate 45 blocks exit near Jefferson Street, TxDOT says

Crews are working to clear a scene on Interstate 45 after a heavy truck crashed Saturday afternoon, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

Officials said a dump truck crashed after 3 p.m. on the Gulf Freeway southbound near Jefferson Street. TxDOT expects the exit to be closed for a few hours, but traffic on I-45 is open in both directions.

I-45 Gulf Freeway southbound exit to Jefferson is closed due to heavy truck incident. Crews working to clear scene. Expect the closure to be in place for multiple hours. pic.twitter.com/KGVsIZWjRo — TxDOT- HOU District (@TxDOTHouston) August 7, 2021

The overpass has suffered some damage, so the entrance is blocked until it is repaired, officials said. However, there is no structural damage that could affect overpass integrity.

No injures have been reported.