Partly Cloudy icon
86º

Local News

Dump truck crash on Interstate 45 blocks exit near Jefferson Street, TxDOT says

Tierra Smith, Digital Producer

Tags: Interstate 45, crash, heavy truck, dump truck, TxDOT, transportation
Crews are working to clear a scene on Interstate 45 after a heavy truck crashed Saturday afternoon, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.
Crews are working to clear a scene on Interstate 45 after a heavy truck crashed Saturday afternoon, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. (KPRC)

Crews are working to clear a scene on Interstate 45 after a heavy truck crashed Saturday afternoon, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

Officials said a dump truck crashed after 3 p.m. on the Gulf Freeway southbound near Jefferson Street. TxDOT expects the exit to be closed for a few hours, but traffic on I-45 is open in both directions.

The overpass has suffered some damage, so the entrance is blocked until it is repaired, officials said. However, there is no structural damage that could affect overpass integrity.

No injures have been reported.

Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

email