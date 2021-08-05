U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee announces 240-member 2020 U.S. Paralympic Team

A Tokyo 2020 staff member stands by to help direct team members from other countries for the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games as they arrive at Haneda international airport in Tokyo on Sunday, July 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado – The United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) has announced the 240-member 2020 U.S. Paralympic Team, including six guides for visually-impaired athletes, that will compete at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

The Opening Ceremony will take place Tuesday, Aug. 24, with competition starting on Aug. 25 and concluding Sunday, Sept. 6.

“At its core, the Paralympic Games represent inclusivity and the infinite possibility of sport,” said Sarah Hirshland, CEO United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee, in a news release. “This group of athletes represents Team USA at their best. They are strong, resilient and ready to make you proud.”

On the roster, 129 Paralympians will be returning to represent U.S. 2020, including three six-time Paralympians, 10 five-time Paralympians, 14 four-time Paralympians and 105 first-time Paralympians. The delegation holds a collective 233 medals from 51 Paralympic champions.

“After an unparalleled year, our incredible roster of 234 athletes and six guides are ready to show the world the athleticism and determination of Team USA on the Tokyo stage,” said Julie Dussliere, United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee chief of Paralympic Sport. “We can’t wait to cheer them on as they live out their dreams in front of the nation and the globe.”

Twenty-three-time Paralympic medalist Jessica Long (swimming) and 17-time medalist Tatyana McFadden (track and field) are leading Team USA, with additional American stars and multiple medalists including Para-cyclist Oksana Masters, wheelchair racer Cheri Madsen and wheelchair tennis athlete David Wagner with eight medals each. Wheelchair racers Amanda McGrory and Raymond Martin, and paratriathlete Brad Snyder will also head to Tokyo with seven previous Paralympic podium appearances.

Also on the roster are ten Texas athletes including three Houstonians-- Tobi Fawehinmi (track and field,) Kaitlyn Eaton (wheelchair basketball,) and Jazmine Almlie-Ryan (shooting,) who was previously featured on Click2Houston after her community came together to replace her stolen custom-made wheelchair.

The Paralympic program will feature 22 sports, including the newly added badminton and taekwondo. The third largest sporting event in the world, the Paralympic Games remains the world’s biggest event for driving social inclusion, USOPC has said in their press release.

Click here to view the full 2020 U.S. Paralympic Team roster by sport and by state (athletes’ recognized hometowns).

NBCUniversal will show 1,200 hours of Paralympic programming of the Tokyo Games presented by Toyota including the network’s first-ever primetime broadcasts, more than 200 hours of TV coverage among NBC, NBCSN and the Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA, and over 1,000 hours of live streaming across 19 sports on NBC’s digital platforms. The coverage has grown from 70 hours for Rio 2016 and 5.5 total hours for London 2012.

Fans can follow the 2020 U.S. Paralympic Team at TeamUSA.org, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube. The U.S. Paralympic Team microsite will offer Team USA results from the Paralympic Games, as well as athlete biographies, sport previews, a history book, competition schedules, and facts and figures about the U.S. delegation.

Fans can continue to learn about the U.S. Paralympic team with Team USA’s “Show the World” campaign which aims to drive awareness of the Paralympic Movement while showcasing the elite competitive abilities of Team USA Paralympic athletes.

2020 U.S. Paralympic Team Facts