‘No threats to the public’: 100-gallon chemical spill reported at Texmark Chemicals facility in Galena Park

GALENA PARK, Texas – Local and emergency officials are working to resolve a chemical spill at the Texmark Chemicals, Inc. facility in Galena Park Thursday.

The spill happened around 2:15 a.m. at the company’s facility on Clinton Drive near Holland Avenue, authorities said.

Company officials said a 100-gallon chemical spill had occurred and warned that at this time, odor and a sheen on Panther Creek may be noticeable to the community.

Galena Park mayor Esmeralda Moya issued a statement about the spill that said in part:

“Product was spilled on the ground and some of the product entered Panther Creek. Currently, there are no threats to the public and their Environmental clean-up team is on-site starting clean-up. There are no injuries and no threats to the public at this time.”

The facility said they are coordinating with local officials and working to resolve the issue as soon as possible. Moya said the Galena Park Fire Department as well as units from Harris County Hazardous Materials Team and Harris County Pollution Control are on the scene.

Ad

At this time, officials are unsure what the chemical is.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.