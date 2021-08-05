HPD responding after person shot following chase with HCSO deputies on Katy Freeway

Two people are in custody after a traffic chase with Harris County deputies on Aug. 5, 2021.

HOUSTON – Houston police are responding to a scene Thursday on the Katy Freeway after authorities said a chase with Harris County deputies ended with a person shot – possibly in a self-inflicted fashion.

The driver of the vehicle was transported via LifeFlight after the incident near the 21800 block of Katy Freeway near Mason Road.

Harris County Deputy Thomas Gilliland said a deputy did fire his gun at the car, though it’s unclear whether the deputy shot the suspect or he shot himself.

Four people were in the car. Three people are being detained and questioned. The driver is in critical condition.

Authorities told KPRC 2 the incident started as a traffic stop but the suspect -- who was out on two felony bonds for deadly conduct and discharging of a firearm -- refused to pull over.

The deputy who fired the weapon was a 19-year veteran of the department and a supervisor assigned to District 4 patrol, KPRC 2 has learned.

This is a developing report. Stay with KPRC 2 for more information as it is made available.