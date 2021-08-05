HAVE YOU SEEN HIM? Blue Alert issued for man accused of shooting Corpus Christi police officer

Corpus Christi – A Blue Alert has been issued for a 20-year-old man who investigators say shot a Corpus Christi police officer Wednesday.

The Corpus Christi Police Department is looking for Joshua Powell, described by police as standing 5′8″, with brown dreadlocks and brown eyes, weighing 150 pounds. Police say he was last seen wearing a dark shirt, khaki pants and has tattoos on his left arm.

Police are also searching for a green, 1999 Buick Regal with a Texas license plate of CSC1880.

Investigators said the shooting happened after police responded to a call at an apartment complex located in the 5900 block of Weber Road around 2 p.m.

During the investigation, the suspect shot at the police officer, striking him. The officer was transported to the hospital in stable condition.