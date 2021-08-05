Harris County upgrading COVID-19 threat level to RED Thursday

HOUSTON – The Harris County Office of Emergency Management has confirmed to KPRC 2 that the COVID-19 threat level for the county is being upgraded to RED Thursday.

The RED status is considered severe and the recommendation is to stay home, work safe unless vaccinated.

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo and Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner are expected to hold a news conference on Thursday at 1 p.m. to discuss the COVID-19 situation in the county and city. KPRC 2 will carry a livestream of the event in the video player at the top of this article.

The threat level had been lowered in late May to a YELLOW Alert, which meant “Stay vigilant unless vaccinated.”