Harris County COVID-19 threat level reduced to Yellow Alert

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo announced Friday that she will lower the county’s COVID-19 Threat Level Indicator from Level 2: Orange to Level 3: Yellow, the system’s second-lowest threat level.

“Level 3 signifies a moderate, but controlled level of COVID-19 in Harris County, meaning there has been a further demonstrated reduction in transmission of the virus and the local healthcare system is within capacity,” according to a release from the County Judge’s Office.

County officials urge unvaccinated residents to continue to wear masks and practice social distancing measures. According to the County Judge’s Office, fully vaccinated residents may resume activities without wearing a mask or practicing physically distancing, except where required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules, and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance.

“This is an important and encouraging, but still fragile, milestone in our fight against COVID-19,” Hidalgo said in a statement. “Our community is doing what it needs to do to move the needle in the right direction, but the threat of stalling or moving backwards remains very real. As we move into Memorial Day weekend, I urge anyone who is not yet vaccinated to take action to protect themselves against this still deadly virus and to avoid gatherings with other unvaccinated individuals. Just as importantly, if you have gotten vaccinated, remind your friends and family to get the vaccine.”

For more information on the county’s COVID-19 threat level indicators, guidance, and related information visit ReadyHarris.org.