What you need know about the free vaccine clinics happening in the Houston area

HOUSTON – School is just around the corner. In preparation for the school year, districts and organizations have started announcing vaccine clinics. Many will be hosting clinics for the standard required immunizations and others will also be including COVID-19 vaccines in their list of vaccines available at the clinic.

Here is what you need to know:

Alief ISD event

Memorial Hermann is partnering with Alief ISD for two free vaccine clinics. The clinics will be held on Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday’s clinic will be Killough Middle School and Saturday’s will be at the Alief Center for Talent Development. According to Memorial Hermann, they are offering both first and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine at these events. Individuals 12 and older are eligible to receive free vaccinations. Anyone between the ages of 12 and 17 will be required to have an adult accompany them to their vaccination appointment. Those minors do not have to show ID to receive the vaccine, but their parents/legal representatives do. These are walk-in events. No registration is required.

Chambers County Public Health event

The Chambers County Public Health office will be hosting a vaccine event for children who need to get their mandatory vaccines ahead of the 2021-2022 school year. According to a news release, the vaccines include hepatitis, DTap and varicella vaccines. The vaccines will be low-cost and are being provided by the Texas Vaccines for Children program. To be eligible to receive vaccinations at the clinic, children 18 and younger must meet ONE of the following requirements:

Be enrolled in Medicaid or be Medicaid-eligible

Be uninsured

Be an American Indian or Alaskan Native (in accordance with 25 USC 1603)

Be underinsured

Have commercial (private) health insurance, but coverage does not include vaccines

Be a child whose insurance only covers selected vaccines (TVFC-eligible for non-covered vaccines only)

Have Medicaid as their secondary insurance (Medicaid-eligible)

Be eligible for TVFC vaccines and MUST NOT be refused vaccine administration. CHIPS insurance is not accepted

Vaccines will be provided at all three CCPH health clinics on a rotating schedule. Mondays and Tuesdays will be at the Anahuac Clinic (409-267-2731) from 8 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. then from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays will be at the Winnie Clinic (409-267-2651) from 8 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. then from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Thursdays will be at 10616 Eagle Drive (409-267-2619) from 8 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. then from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Appointments are highly recommended. People interested can call the location of their choice to schedule a visit.

UTHealth back-to-school event

Multiple state public officials are partnering with UTHealth and UT Physicians to host a back-to-school vaccine clinic from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday. The clinic will be providing immunizations for the upcoming school year as well as the Pfizer vaccine. According to a news release, the free clinic will be held at the Jensen Clinic at 2620 E. Crosstimbers St., Suite 100. The clinic will “encourage parents and caregivers to stay up-to-date with pediatrician recommended immunizations for their children.” Anyone ages 12 and older are welcome to get their COVID-19 vaccine.