Mostly Cloudy icon
84º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Watch live: Mayor Turner, Houston-area school districts push to get families, children ages 12 and above vaccinated before going back to school

Amanda Cochran, Specialty Senior Content Editor

Tags: Sylvester Turner, Houston, Local, coronavirus, COVID-19
Photo does not have a caption

HOUSTON – Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and representatives from the Houston Health Department and several education leaders from different Houston-area school districts are scheduled to announce on Wednesday at 3 p.m. the “Super Saturday Vaccination Day” initiative.

KPRC 2 will carry the event via livestream in the video player at the top of this article.

“Super Saturday Vaccination Day” is a collaboration between the City of Houston, the Houston Health Department, Harris County Public Health and several Houston-area school districts to get families and children ages 12 and above vaccinated before going back to school.

Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Amanda Cochran is an Edward R. Murrow award-winning journalist. She specializes in Texas features, social media news and local crime.

email