Watch live: Mayor Turner, Houston-area school districts push to get families, children ages 12 and above vaccinated before going back to school

HOUSTON – Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and representatives from the Houston Health Department and several education leaders from different Houston-area school districts are scheduled to announce on Wednesday at 3 p.m. the “Super Saturday Vaccination Day” initiative.

“Super Saturday Vaccination Day” is a collaboration between the City of Houston, the Houston Health Department, Harris County Public Health and several Houston-area school districts to get families and children ages 12 and above vaccinated before going back to school.