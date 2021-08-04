Fort Bend Co. Judge KP George partners with non-profit to help raise awareness to human trafficking

FORT BEND COUNTY – Fort Bend County Judge KP George and the nonprofit organization Street Grace have partnered together to create the first Street Grace Youth Leadership Academy chapter in Fort Bend County.

The nonprofit faith-driven organization offers an eight-week intensive training program through its Youth Leadership Academy that focuses on eradicating human trafficking and commercial sexual exploitation of children. The program seeks to educate participants on how to recognize the signs of commercial exploitation, how to respond if you suspect that someone is being exploited, and how to be an effective advocate for ending human trafficking within their communities.

Fort Bend County and Street Grace began their partnership in July 2020 where Street Grace advised the county on data and prevention practices.

“Ending human trafficking is a top priority in our community, we must all work together to combat this inhuman treatment,” Judge George said. “No one wants to think that this is happening in their communities, but it is and we need to take measures to educate our community members on how to recognize the signs of human trafficking and how to best protect our young people.”

The first class of the Youth Leadership Academy started on July 21, where 15 students were inducted into the program.

The County hopes that the new chapter of the Youth Leadership Academy in Fort Bend will equip young adults with the skills they need to put an end to Commercial Sexual Exploitation of Children.

Fort Bend youth interested in joining the program can register by emailing breanna@streetgrace.org.