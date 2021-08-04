COVID-19 outbreak prompts closure of Moody Gardens’ Palm Beach attraction for 2 days due to staffing issues

HOUSTON – Moody Gardens announced Wednesday that it’s closing its Palm Beach attraction for two days due to staffing issues after a COVID-19 outbreak.

According to Moody Gardens, there have been 10 COVID-19 cases reported among its employees at the Palm Beach area at the entertainment center. The attraction will be closed Wednesday and Thursday for the health and safety of guests, according to the business’ website.

The first case was reported in June and then seven other cases were reported in July. Moody Gardens said it has currently 10 total cases throughout the park.

The attraction features a lazy river, wave pool, tower slides, splash pad and aquarium adventure.