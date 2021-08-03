HPD: Man charged with murder nearly 3 years after woman was found shot to death on a northwest Houston apartment floor

HOUSTON – Nearly three years after a 34-year-old woman was found shot dead in an apartment in northwest Houston, a man she was dating is now charged with murder in the case, Houston police say.

Damarion D. Gulley, 44, is charged with murder in the death of Cassie Washington, a 34-year-old woman who was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds back in 2018. He was arrested Monday.

ARRESTED: Damarion D. Gulley, 44, is charged with murder in the 208th State District Court in the August 2018 fatal shooting of Cassie Washington, 34.



Gulley was taken into custody on Monday (August 2).



Washington was found at about 7 p.m. on Aug. 21, 2018 by a Houston police officer working an approved extra job at the Linda Vista apartments, located in the 5500 block of De Soto Street. During a welfare check, the officer found Washington dead on the living room floor.

An initial investigation determined Washington was last seen in the early morning hours of August 18, and a missing persons report was filed on August 20. Police said further investigation and additional evidence identified Gulley, who was in a dating relationship with Washington, as a suspect in this case.

