HPD: Man charged with murder nearly 3 years after woman was found shot to death on a northwest Houston apartment floor

HOUSTON – Nearly three years after a 34-year-old woman was found shot dead in an apartment in northwest Houston, a man she was dating is now charged with murder in the case, Houston police say.
Damarion D. Gulley, 44, is charged with murder in the death of Cassie Washington, a 34-year-old woman who was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds back in 2018. He was arrested Monday.
ARRESTED: Damarion D. Gulley, 44, is charged with murder in the 208th State District Court in the August 2018 fatal shooting of Cassie Washington, 34.— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) August 3, 2021
Gulley was taken into custody on Monday (August 2).
Washington was found at about 7 p.m. on Aug. 21, 2018 by a Houston police officer working an approved extra job at the Linda Vista apartments, located in the 5500 block of De Soto Street. During a welfare check, the officer found Washington dead on the living room floor.
An initial investigation determined Washington was last seen in the early morning hours of August 18, and a missing persons report was filed on August 20. Police said further investigation and additional evidence identified Gulley, who was in a dating relationship with Washington, as a suspect in this case.
