Local News

HPD: Man charged with murder nearly 3 years after woman was found shot to death on a northwest Houston apartment floor

Amanda Cochran, Specialty Senior Content Editor

HOUSTON – Nearly three years after a 34-year-old woman was found shot dead in an apartment in northwest Houston, a man she was dating is now charged with murder in the case, Houston police say.

Damarion D. Gulley, 44, is charged with murder in the death of Cassie Washington, a 34-year-old woman who was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds back in 2018. He was arrested Monday.

Washington was found at about 7 p.m. on Aug. 21, 2018 by a Houston police officer working an approved extra job at the Linda Vista apartments, located in the 5500 block of De Soto Street. During a welfare check, the officer found Washington dead on the living room floor.

An initial investigation determined Washington was last seen in the early morning hours of August 18, and a missing persons report was filed on August 20. Police said further investigation and additional evidence identified Gulley, who was in a dating relationship with Washington, as a suspect in this case.

Amanda Cochran is an Edward R. Murrow award-winning journalist. She specializes in Texas features, social media news and local crime.

