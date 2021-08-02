Fort Bend County officials to address COVID-19 risk level, precautions

HOUSTON – Fort Bend County Judge KP George and Fort Bend County Health and Emergency Management officials are scheduled to provide an update on the County’s COVID-19 risk level and recommended precautions.

The event will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Monday. KPRC 2 will share a live stream of the broadcast. You can watch it in the video in the player above at the listed time.

County officials will give an update on the current impact of the COVID-19 Delta variant in the county, and recommended precautions being taken to reduce the spread of the COVID-19 virus.