Convicted felon arrested after leading multiple agencies on vehicle, foot chase through Chambers County

CHAMERS COUNTY, Texas – A convicted felon was arrested Saturday after attempting to evade a deputy during a traffic stop.

A deputy with the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office observed a Black male in a black Ford Fusion with out-of-state plates driving erratically. The driver committed multiple traffic violations whilst traveling westbound on IH-10, according to a release from the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office.

The deputy initiated a traffic stop and identified the driver as Jordan McCormick, of Akron, Ohio. During a records check, the deputy learned McCormick was a convicted felon. The deputy then conducted a search of the vehicle and found a handgun.

The deputy attempted to arrest McCormick, placing handcuffs on him. During the arrest, the man broke free and fled the area on foot. The deputy called for assistance and began chasing the subject on foot. At some point during the chase, McCormick made it back to his vehicle and drove away from the scene while still handcuffed.

Chambers County Deputies, DPS, and Texas Game Wardens pursued the vehicle.

McCormick fled south on Texas Hwy 61 to Barrow White Road and turned onto a dead-end street. Once at the end of the road, the driver turned around and began driving erratically toward the approaching deputies, state troopers and game wardens.

A deputy on scene perceived he was in danger and discharged his weapon at McCormick’s vehicle as it approached him, according to the release.

McCormick continued to flee but soon ran his vehicle off the road and into a barbed wire fence. McCormick exited his vehicle, gun in hand, and when deputies approached, McCormick placed the gun to his own head, according to the release.Then, McCormick again evaded authorities on foot.

After surrounding him in a large pasture, troopers and game wardens began a negotiation process during which McCormick laid down his weapon and surrendered.

McCormick was taken into custody uninjured, according to the release.

Authorities later learned McCormick may have been involved in an earlier hit-and-run accident.

In the release, Chambers County Sheriff Brian Hawthorne thanked the law enforcement “partners here in Chambers County that helped bring this stressful situation to a peaceful end.”