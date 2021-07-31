Partly Cloudy icon
Texas Rangers investigating after Galveston man dies in police custody

Briana Zamora-Nipper, Community Associate Producer

Generic image of police lights. (pixabay)

LEAGUE CITY, Texas – Texas Rangers are investigating the in-custody death of a Galveston man Saturday.

At approximately 7:11 a.m., detention officers with the League City Police Department found the man unresponsive and without a pulse. The detention officers and patrol officers rendered first aid while waiting for paramedics to arrive, according to the League City Police Department.

League City EMS transported the man to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead at 8:06 a.m.

Police identified the man as Corey Paul Denton Davis, 36, of Galveston.

Davis had League City traffic warrants and turned himself in to the League City Police Department on Tuesday.

Davis’ in-custody death remains under investigation by the Texas Rangers.

