Suspect possibly barricaded after deadly double shooting in Katy area, deputies say

Tierra Smith, Digital Producer

Lights atop a police cruiser flash at the scene of a crime in this undated file image.
Lights atop a police cruiser flash at the scene of a crime in this undated file image.

HOUSTON – Deputies are responding Thursday night to a double shooting in the Katy area, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said the shooting occurred around 9 p.m. on the 2700 block of Roaring Oaks Lane.

Deputies said that one person is dead and the other is injured. While the suspect is possibly barricaded in a house.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.

