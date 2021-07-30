Suspect possibly barricaded after deadly double shooting in Katy area, deputies say

HOUSTON – Deputies are responding Thursday night to a double shooting in the Katy area, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.
Officials said the shooting occurred around 9 p.m. on the 2700 block of Roaring Oaks Lane.
Deputies said that one person is dead and the other is injured. While the suspect is possibly barricaded in a house.
This is a developing story. Please check back for details.
@HCSOTexas units responding to a shooting at the 2700 blk of Roaring Oaks Ln in the Katy area. Preliminary info: two persons shot. The suspect possibly barricaded in the house. No other details at this time. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/5JBXSSa6Ta— Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) July 30, 2021