Why Gold Medalist Lydia Jacoby is MY hero!

The entry below is a portion of a daily blog being updated by KPRC 2′s team in Tokyo as they cover the Olympic Games and athletes with Texas connections. You’ll find all of their posts here: BLOG: KPRC 2′s team in Tokyo brings you their experiences at the Games

Good morning from a Thursday afternoon here in Tokyo! Day 6 of the Olympic Games is about to wrap up here in Tokyo and BOY, it’s been a busy week! Hard to believe it was already one week ago these 2020 Tokyo Olympics got underway!

So far there have been some exciting competitions, some upsets, and some new stars emerging from these Olympics.

One being swimming sensation, Lydia Jacoby! She’s only 17 years old, not even out of high school yet, and she won GOLD in the women’s 100 meter breaststroke!

Ad

It was a thrill to watch because 1) the race was so close at the end! And 2) I was a year-round competitive swimmer from the age of 4 through high school... and you guessed it, 100 breaststroke was MY event! When I had a chance to interview Lydia right after her big victory I told her “You’re living OUR dream!” Ha. She laughed with me and was so sweet.

KPRC 2's Christine Noël with Olympic gold medalist and future UT Austin Longhorn Lydia Jacoby (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

I asked her what advice she has to young swimmers who saw her Gold medal performance on their TV’s who now see her as an inspiration — and the small town Alaska-resident said “Go for it!” She said, don’t get discouraged if you live in a small town or go to a small school, if you put the work in, go after your dreams! My 10-year-old self was shrieking inside. Lydia Jacoby is a good one, for sure- and I can’t wait to watch her in future races and future Olympics to come! Did I mention she’s ONLY 17? So so talented. And, hey, after graduation next spring she will be making the move from Alaska to Austin where she plans to swim for UT! She said when she visited, she loved the coaches, the campus, Austin’s food and music scene (who doesn’t?!) and she’s looking forward to becoming a Longhorn! #HookEmHorns — I am sure she will crush records swimming at the collegiate level. In the meantime though, I know she’s just soaking in this Golden moment here in Tokyo! Congratulations to Lydia Jacoby!

Ad

Ok, back to work on a few other athlete profiles I am working on- All with Texas or Houston ties! More to come soon. Have a wonderful day. All my love from Tokyo!

Christine