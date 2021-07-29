Theresa Balboa’s Thursday court appearance pushed back

Theresa Balboa stood before a judge as the prosecutor laid out the capital murder charge against her on July 12, 2021.

HOUSTON – The woman authorities believe is responsible for a 5-year-old boy’s death was expected to appear in court Thursday, but the date has been pushed back.

Authorities said Theresa Balboa has been charged with capital murder in connection with the death of Samuel Olson after his body was found in a Jasper motel room in June. She was initially charged with tampering with evidence of a human corpse, according to court documents.

Investigators said Balboa called her roommate Benjamin Rivera saying she had killed Samuel. They left the boy’s body in their Webster apartment for two days, court documents said.

RELATED: Roommate charged in connection with Samuel Olson’s death put under house arrest, other restrictions during first court appearance

Ad

During that time, Balboa and Rivera were caught on Walmart surveillance video buying duct tape and a plastic container. Court documents say they kept Samuel’s body in a storage unit before Balboa took it to a Jasper hotel. That’s where authorities found the body and Balboa.

READ: Body found in Jasper motel room positively identified as 5-year-old Samuel Olson, cause of death revealed

Rivera and Dylan Walker have both been charged with tampering with evidence. Court documents say Walker drove Balboa to Jasper and rented the motel room where Samuel’s body was found.

Balboa’s court appearance has been rescheduled to a later date in November, according to court officials.