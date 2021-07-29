Judge Hidalgo asks vaccinated residents in Harris County to mask up again due to rise in COVID-19 cases

HOUSTON – Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo is asking all vaccinated residents in Harris County to mask up again due to the rise in COVID-19 cases in the community.

Hidalgo said those who have received the vaccine are heroes but now the county needs them to step up to help protect the unvaccinated.

COVID19 is rising again in our community and we need to protect the unvaccinated. Mask up y'all 😷 . — Lina Hidalgo (@LinaHidalgoTX) July 29, 2021

On Friday, the judge raised the county’s COVID-19 threat level from yellow to orange, which is the system’s second-highest threat level due to a rise in COVID-19 cases. Threat level 2 indicates a significant and “uncontrolled level” of COVID-19 in Harris County, meaning that there is ongoing transmission of the virus, according to the county’s COVID-19 data hub.

At this level, county officials, urge unvaccinated residents to minimize contact with others, avoid any medium or large gatherings, and visit only permissible businesses that follow public health guidance.

Hidalgo blamed the Delta variant and flattening vaccination rates for the increase in infections.