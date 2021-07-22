Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, officials to give update on recent COVID-19 trends, discuss county’s threat level

HOUSTON – Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo will join other officials to provide an update on recent COVID-19 trends and the county’s threat level.

The press conference will take place at 11 a.m. at the Houston TranStar Building. Click2Houston.com will carry a live stream of the event.

According to Texas Tribune, Texas has seen nearly 9,000 COVID-19 deaths since February. All but 43 were unvaccinated. The Texas Department of State Health Services said that agency did not release details about the 43 deaths and noted that these are preliminary numbers, which could change because each case must be confirmed through public health investigations.

Statewide, more than 50,000 people have died of COVID-19 since March 2020, but the rate of deaths has slowed dramatically since vaccines became widely available in April.

COVID-19 cases have been surging in Texas and nationally — mostly among unvaccinated people — as the highly contagious delta variant has become dominant.

