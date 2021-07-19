Houston Methodist sees ‘alarming spike’ in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations; identifies its first case of Lambda variant

HOUSTON – Houston Methodist Hospital says it is seeing an “alarming spike” in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations across the Houston area.

According to the hospital, staff reported the steepest increase of cases over the weekend, adding stress to many of its hospitals that are nearing capacity.

Officials with Houston Methodist said it had a little over 100 COVID-19 patients across its hospital system, but as of Monday, it has more than 185 COVID-19 patients. According to officials, the majority of its hospitalizations are those who are unvaccinated. About 85% of its hospitalized COVID-19 patients have the Delta variant, officials said.

The hospital also identified its first Lambda variant.