Good Samaritan helps authorities locate driver in deadly hit-and-run on Highway 290, police say

HOUSTON – Police said they are investigating a hit-and-run that killed one person in northwest Houston Thursday.

According to officers, a motorcyclist died in the accident that happened on Highway 290 near Gessner around 1:25 a.m. But a good Samaritan helped them locate the suspect.

Investigators said a white truck appeared to have rear-ended the motorcyclist. That motorcyclist died at the scene but the driver of the truck continued driving, officers said.

“We had a good Samaritan that witnesses the accident and followed the suspected driver and called the emergency number and we were able to locate him and stop him,” Lt. Zamora with the Houston Police Department said.

Officers said another good Samaritan stopped and tried to render aid. The accused driver in the hit-and-run was pulled over near Jones Road near Louetta, police said.

The driver will be charged with failure to stop and render aid and intoxication manslaughter, investigators said.

Officers said Northwest Freeway westbound at Gessner is closed while they investigate.