Man killed, 5-year-old boy critically injured after car slams into 18-wheeler in Montgomery County, deputies say

MONTGOMERY, Texas – A man is dead and a 5-year-old boy is in critical condition after the car they were in slammed into the back of an 18-wheeler in Montgomery County Wednesday, deputies said.

Deputies said the crash happened around 8:50 p.m. on Fish Creek just south of FM 2854.

The truck driver said his brakes locked up while he was on the road and he couldn’t move out of the lane he was in. Deputies said the truck driver turned on his hazard lights but a few minutes later, the car drove into the back of the truck, possibly without braking. The front of the car was completely destroyed by the crash.

Emergency crews were able to pull the boy out from the back seat of the car. He was rushed to Texas Children’s Hospital, where deputies said he is in critical condition.

Deputies said the man was pronounced dead at the scene. As of now, the truck driver will not face any charges.