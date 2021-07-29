2 charged with capital murder after man, woman found shot to death inside Spring apartments

SPRING, Texas – Two men have been charged in connection with the deaths of a man and a woman who were found inside a Spring-area apartment.

Jamari Martinez, 37, and Jamariyon Charles, 18 were both charged with capital murder multi in connection with the fatal shooting.

Jamariyon Charles, 18, is charged in connection with a fatal shooting in Spring. (HCSO)

The incident happened around 5:15 a.m. on June 15 at The Pierpont apartments on Springwoods Village Place near the Hardy Freeway, authorities said.

Deputies responded to the scene after receiving calls about multiple gunshots being fired. When they arrived, authorities said they found firearms among several other items that had been thrown from the second-story apartment where the gunshots were heard.

When they went inside the apartment, deputies said they found a 34-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman dead inside with multiple gunshot wounds.

Martinez, the leaseholder for the apartment, was not at the location. After investigating, authorities were able to find the 37-year-old and he was charged in connection with the case.

Authorities did not specify Charles’ connection to the crime.

