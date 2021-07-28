Rice Village sweets shop The Chocolate Bar closing Aug. 1 to make room for new locations

Houston – The Chocolate Bar’s longtime location may close, but the memories in Montrose will last forever.

On August 1, the Chocolate Bar will shutter its location at 1835 W Alabama St. in Rice Village. The iconic chocolate shop plans to open new locations around Houston.

For almost two decades the local Chocolate Bar has encouraged customers to “Let them eat chocolate” by offering a variety of treats including handmade chocolates, ice creams, cakes, cheesecakes, and brownies.

Now as the shop closes its doors, they want to celebrate memories and thank loyal customers by offering a BOGO ice cream scoop special on Thursday, July 29 from noon to 8 p.m. The deal will be available in the West Alabama location only.

In the meantime, the chocolate store invites their customers to stop by their Rice Village location at 2521 University Blvd.

According to their website, customers can shop online to place pick-up orders, or use one of their delivery services.

Follow Chocolate Bar on Facebook for new location updates.