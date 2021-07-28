Have you seen Kevin? Authorities searching for missing man with intellectual disabilities

HPD searching for missing Kevin C. Tatman who has been missing since July 13.

HOUSTON – Houston police and Texas EquuSearch are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 48-year-old man who was last seen on July 13.

Police said it’s urgent that they find Kevin C. Tatman because he is intellectually disabled and only has the mental capacity of a 7-year-old.

According to Texas EquuSearch, Tatman’s speech is non-understandable and he was recently diagnosed with elevated blood pressure.

Tatman is described as a Black man, weighing 265 pounds, standing 6′2″ tall, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, blue sweat pants and a Dallas Cowboys hat.

Anyone with information about Tatman’s whereabouts is urged to call the Houston Police Department at 832-394-1840 or Texas EquuSearch at 281-309-9500.