Man arrested, charged after pointing gun at mother, her 2 kids during road rage incident, police say

HOUSTON – A woman who was driving with her two young daughters said another driver pointed a gun at her after their two vehicles almost collided.

“I can’t believe that I went through that,” said the mother, who did not want to be identified.

The mother said she had stopped at a four-way stop sign at the intersection of Ashcroft Drive and Clarewood Drive during the afternoon of July 17. She said she then proceeded to start driving, but another driver did not stop, causing the two vehicles to almost crash.

“I honked at him twice, and that was because we were about to crash. But even after that, I never exchanged words, I never put my hands up,” the mother said.

She said the other driver left his vehicle partially in the road and got out.

“All I saw was someone walking towards me with a gun, and that, just there, made me rethink my whole life, actually,” the woman said.

The mother said the other driver pointed a gun at her while her two daughters, a 7-year-old and a 3-month-old, were in the back seat.

“When I saw that gun, I knew my life was at risk, and not only mine but my daughters’,” she said.

She took photos of the man’s vehicle.

A week later, Houston police said they arrested 42-year-old Christopher Bennett. He is now charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

KPRC 2 spoke over the phone with the suspect and requested an interview to get his side of the story. He said his attorney advised him not to make any comments right now.

In the end, the mom said no one got hurt.