Beloved manager of Richmond garden center mourned after fiery Sugar Land crash

HOUSTON – The Enchanted Forest Richmond is mourning one of its own after manager Edwin Bath died in a fiery crash in Sugar Land on Saturday.

The crash happened when an 18-wheeler carrying produce and a pickup truck crashed on U.S. 59 and Grand Parkway around 7 a.m.

It’s unclear what led to the crash that left both vehicles in flames, according to Sugar Land authorities.

Bath, who was driving the pickup truck, died at the scene. The 18-wheeler driver was not hurt, officials said.

In a touching post from his employers, Enchanted Forest Richmond paid tribute to Bath, sharing a photo of him in his work uniform, smiling, two phones to his ears.

The post reads, “Customers and friends, it is with great sadness and a heavy heart that Enchanted Forest announces the passing of a very special member of our Enchanted Family. Ed Bath, our beloved and much admired friend and manager unexpectedly passed away yesterday. We apologize for posting the news this way, but we wanted to give everyone the opportunity to grieve, offer sympathies, and know what has happened before funeral services are announced. We ask that you keep Ed’s family and friends in your prayers.”