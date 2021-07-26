Houston Health Department offers free COVID-19 vaccinations at 21 sites

HOUSTON – The Houston Health Department is opening 21 sites that will offer free COVID-19 vaccinations during this week.

The sites will be available for walk-ins and appointments. Proof of ID, residency, citizenship, or insurance will not be required among patients, according to the health department.

Here are the following pop-up sites and their locations this week:

Williams Middle School , 6100 Knox St., 77074

July 27, 2021: 2-6 p.m.

Pfizer (age 12+)

Acres Home Multi-Service Center (Community Conversations Town Hall) , 6719 W. Montgomery Rd., 77091

July 27, 2021: 4:30-6:30 p.m.

Moderna (age 18+)

Food Town , 5367 Antoine Dr., 77091

July 27-30, 2021: 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

July 31, 2021: 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Pfizer (age 12+)

Henry Middle School , 10702 E. Hardy Rd., 77093

July 28, 2021: 4-6 p.m.

Pfizer (age 12+)

Las Americas Newcomer School, 6501 Bellaire Blvd., 77074

July 29, 2021: 3-6 p.m.

Pfizer (age 12+)

Landis Elementary, 10255 Spice Ln., 77072

July 30, 2021: 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Pfizer (age 12+)

Sunny’s Flea Market, 8705 Airline, 77037

July 31 - August 1, 2021: 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Pfizer (age 12+)

Alief Middle School , 4415 Cook Rd., 77072

July 30, 2021: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Pfizer (age 12+)

De Buey Y Vaca Flea Market , 8720 Airline Dr., 77037

August 1, 2021: 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Moderna (age 18+)

Discovery Green ( Houston Hope for Homeless Block Party), 1500 McKinney St., 77010

August 1, 2021: 3-8 p.m.

Moderna (age 18+)

Here are the following fixed sites:

Northside Health Center, 8504 Schuller Rd.

Mondays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Tuesdays-Fridays: 8:30 a.m. – 4:20 p.m.

Sharpstown Health Services, 6201 Bonhomme Rd.

Mondays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Tuesdays-Fridays: 8:30 a.m. – 4:20 p.m.

La Nueva Casa de Amigos Health Center, 1809 North Main St.

Mondays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Tuesdays-Fridays: 8:30 a.m. – 4:20 p.m.

Saturdays: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Sunnyside Health Center, 4605 Wilmington St.

Mondays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Tuesdays-Fridays: 8:30 a.m. – 4:20 p.m.

Southwest Multi-Service Center, 6400 High Star Dr.

Saturdays: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Sunnyside Multi-Service Center , 9314 Cullen Blvd.

Saturdays: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Magnolia Multi-Service Center, 7037 Capitol St.

Mondays-Fridays: 8:30 a.m.-4:20 p.m.

Saturdays: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Hiram Clarke Multi-Service Center , 3810 W. Fuqua St.

Mondays-Fridays: 8:30 a.m.-4:20 p.m.

Acres Home Multi-Service Center, 6719 W. Montgomery Rd.

Mondays-Fridays: 8:30 a.m.-4:20 p.m.

Peavy Senior Center, 3814 Market Street

Mondays-Fridays: 8:30 a.m.-4:20 p.m.

The Pfizer vaccine and Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be available at the NRG Park Yellow Lot, Gate 16, 9036 S. Main St. The site is open Tuesdays through Sundays from noon to 7 p.m.

Appointment information will be available at HoustonEmerency.org/covid19 or by calling 832-393-4220.

In-Home vaccination

Free in-home COVID-19 vaccination will be available to qualifying older adults, people with disabilities, and veterans.

To see if you qualify, call 832-393-4301.

Testing sites

The health department and its partner agencies offer free COVID-19 testing sites across the city. A list of testing sites can be found at HoustonEmergency.org/covid19 or by calling 832-393-4220.