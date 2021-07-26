Houston Health Department offers free COVID-19 vaccinations at 21 sites

HOUSTON – The Houston Health Department is opening 21 sites that will offer free COVID-19 vaccinations during this week.
The sites will be available for walk-ins and appointments. Proof of ID, residency, citizenship, or insurance will not be required among patients, according to the health department.
Here are the following pop-up sites and their locations this week:
- Williams Middle School, 6100 Knox St., 77074
- July 27, 2021: 2-6 p.m.
- Pfizer (age 12+)
- Acres Home Multi-Service Center (Community Conversations Town Hall), 6719 W. Montgomery Rd., 77091
- July 27, 2021: 4:30-6:30 p.m.
- Moderna (age 18+)
- Food Town, 5367 Antoine Dr., 77091
- July 27-30, 2021: 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
- July 31, 2021: 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
- Pfizer (age 12+)
- Henry Middle School, 10702 E. Hardy Rd., 77093
- July 28, 2021: 4-6 p.m.
- Pfizer (age 12+)
- Las Americas Newcomer School, 6501 Bellaire Blvd., 77074
- July 29, 2021: 3-6 p.m.
- Pfizer (age 12+)
- Landis Elementary, 10255 Spice Ln., 77072
- July 30, 2021: 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
- Pfizer (age 12+)
- Sunny’s Flea Market, 8705 Airline, 77037
- July 31 - August 1, 2021: 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Pfizer (age 12+)
- Alief Middle School, 4415 Cook Rd., 77072
- July 30, 2021: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.
- Pfizer (age 12+)
- De Buey Y Vaca Flea Market, 8720 Airline Dr., 77037
- August 1, 2021: 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Moderna (age 18+)
- Discovery Green (Houston Hope for Homeless Block Party), 1500 McKinney St., 77010
- August 1, 2021: 3-8 p.m.
- Moderna (age 18+)
Here are the following fixed sites:
- Northside Health Center, 8504 Schuller Rd.
- Mondays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
- Tuesdays-Fridays: 8:30 a.m. – 4:20 p.m.
- Sharpstown Health Services, 6201 Bonhomme Rd.
- Mondays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
- Tuesdays-Fridays: 8:30 a.m. – 4:20 p.m.
- La Nueva Casa de Amigos Health Center, 1809 North Main St.
- Mondays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
- Tuesdays-Fridays: 8:30 a.m. – 4:20 p.m.
- Saturdays: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- Sunnyside Health Center, 4605 Wilmington St.
- Mondays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
- Tuesdays-Fridays: 8:30 a.m. – 4:20 p.m.
- Southwest Multi-Service Center, 6400 High Star Dr.
- Saturdays: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- Sunnyside Multi-Service Center, 9314 Cullen Blvd.
- Saturdays: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- Magnolia Multi-Service Center, 7037 Capitol St.
- Mondays-Fridays: 8:30 a.m.-4:20 p.m.
- Saturdays: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- Hiram Clarke Multi-Service Center, 3810 W. Fuqua St.
- Mondays-Fridays: 8:30 a.m.-4:20 p.m.
- Acres Home Multi-Service Center, 6719 W. Montgomery Rd.
- Mondays-Fridays: 8:30 a.m.-4:20 p.m.
- Peavy Senior Center, 3814 Market Street
- Mondays-Fridays: 8:30 a.m.-4:20 p.m.
The Pfizer vaccine and Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be available at the NRG Park Yellow Lot, Gate 16, 9036 S. Main St. The site is open Tuesdays through Sundays from noon to 7 p.m.
Appointment information will be available at HoustonEmerency.org/covid19 or by calling 832-393-4220.
In-Home vaccination
Free in-home COVID-19 vaccination will be available to qualifying older adults, people with disabilities, and veterans.
To see if you qualify, call 832-393-4301.
Testing sites
The health department and its partner agencies offer free COVID-19 testing sites across the city. A list of testing sites can be found at HoustonEmergency.org/covid19 or by calling 832-393-4220.