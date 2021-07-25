Police: Man drowns after falling from a boat at a Galveston marina

GALVESTON, Texas – A 27-year-old man drowned Saturday after falling from a boat, Galveston police said.

On Saturday, at approximately 10:12 a.m., officers with the Galveston Police Department Patrol Division were dispatched to the Pelican Rest Marina, located at 7819 Broadway in Galveston, in reference to reports someone may have drowned.

When officers arrived on scene they learned that a 27-year-old male had fallen overboard from a boat. Witnesses were attempting to locate the victim.

About two hours later, the Galveston Police Marine Dive Team recovered the victim, who was deceased, according to a release from the Galveston Police Department.

Witnesses on scene told authorities that a vessel outside the marina was accelerating at a speed that caused a large wake and may have contributed to the incident.

Investigators with the Galveston Police Department are actively working this investigation and urge anyone who may have witnessed the event to call (409) 765-3765 or Galveston Crime Stoppers at (409) 765-8477.