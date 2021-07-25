Partly Cloudy icon
89º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Local News

HCSO: Man, woman fatally shot in northwest Houston

Tags: crime
Shooting at Almeda soccer club
Shooting at Almeda soccer club (Harris County Constable Precinct 4)

A man and a woman authorities believe was pregnant were fatally shot in northwest Houston Sunday, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting occurred around 10:17 a.m. at or near the Matias Almeyda Training Center, an Almeda Park soccer club located in the 4200 block of Crow Rd.

The man was declared dead at the scene. The woman was transported to an area hospital where she was pronounced deceased.

At this time, officials have not provided any suspect information

An investigation is underway. Residents are urged to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.