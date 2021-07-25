HCSO: Man, woman fatally shot in northwest Houston

A man and a woman authorities believe was pregnant were fatally shot in northwest Houston Sunday, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting occurred around 10:17 a.m. at or near the Matias Almeyda Training Center, an Almeda Park soccer club located in the 4200 block of Crow Rd.

The man was declared dead at the scene. The woman was transported to an area hospital where she was pronounced deceased.

Update to shooting at Almeda Park: the injured adult female, believed to be pregnant, has been pronounced deceased at the hospital. Heartbreaking! #HouNews https://t.co/aVdBUEndZO — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) July 25, 2021

At this time, officials have not provided any suspect information

An investigation is underway. Residents are urged to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.