Residents say mailbox lock vandalized in Houston neighborhood

HOUSTON – Residents in the Brenwood subdivision said their cluster mailbox has been vandalized and broken for two months.

Tony McCalpine said the mailboxes lock was broken, leaving the back door open, and the mail unsecure.

“I reached out to the Post Office to find out what was going on and I got little to no information. we were just told to pick our mail at the Park Row Post Office, it’s about 8 miles away from us which is a big inconvenience,” he said.

McCalpine said he reached out to the neighborhood’s homeowners association about the issue but said there’s still no solution.

“I informed him (The HOA) that when I talked to the Post Office, they expressed that the HOA would replace the mailbox but he said the Post Office is supposed to,” he said.

The Brenwood Subdivision HOA said they would submit the latest information to their board of directors to figure out the best way to serve their residents.

KPRC 2 contacted the U.S. Postal Service and obtained a statement:

The Postal Service appreciates its customers and always strives to provide the best possible service. We apologize for any inconvenience that may have been experienced by customers living in the Katy, TX, subdivision with regards to their Centralized Box Unit (CBU). In this instance, local postal officials are aware of the damage due to vandalism and continue to work with stakeholders, including the HOA, to resolve the situation. In the interim, the Postal Service will continue to serve these customers at their local post office. We appreciate our customers’ patience as we work to successfully resolve this situation.