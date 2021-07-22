NBC will host Olympics watch party in partnership with World Champions Centre, Simone Biles’ gym in Spring, and you’re invited!

TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 22: Simone Biles of Team United States trains in the floor exercise during Women's Podium Training ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on July 22, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

While the world will be watching Simone Biles in the Tokyo Olympics, some lucky Houston-area fans have the chance to witness her performance at the Games at her family’s gym. NBC is hosting an Olympics watch party in partnership with World Champions Centre in Spring.

The events are open to the public but registration is required. The first watch party will be held on Tuesday, July 27, 4:15-9:00 a.m. for the Women’s Gymnastics Team Final. The cost to attend is $15.

Another watch party on Thursday, July 29, 4:15-9:00 a.m. will allow fans to cheer on their Team USA favorites in the Women’s Gymnastics Individual All-Around Finals.

The cost to attend the watch party only is $15 or $50 for a lock-in event on Wednesday night, leading up to and including the watch party on Thursday.

This is your way to watch the Women’s Gymnastics finals LIVE and cheer on Simone Biles and Team USA along with a crowd of their biggest fans. There will also be Olympics-themed swag bag giveaways!

Space is limited. To secure your spot, register HERE.