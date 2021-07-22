Heavy traffic near River Oaks after train hits truck, police say

Cars are parked on a street in downtown Houston in this undated file image.

HOUSTON – Officials are investigating after a train hit a truck in the River Oaks District on Wednesday, according to the Houston Police Department.

Police said the crash occurred around 5:26 p.m. at 4100 San Felipe Street.

The Union Pacific train is stopped on the tracks. Officials said they have to remove the truck before the train can move.

Drivers reported that the train is blocking traffic on Westheimer and Richmond.

According to HPD, there are no injuries to report.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.