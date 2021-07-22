2 suspects in custody after police chase in north Harris County, officials say

2 suspects in custody after police chase in north Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY – Two suspects are in custody Wednesday night after a police chase in north Harris County, officials said.

Authorities said men were spotted trying to break into a vehicle in a Luby’s parking lot in Shenandoah. Multiple agencies responded as a chase ensued. Officials said the chase ended at the Hardy Toll Road near Beltway 8.

The suspects were driving their gray Chevy that crashed into a bushy area off the highway. Authorities said the suspects then took off on foot but were later apprehended.

One of the suspects was taken to the hospital after being bitten by a canine unit.

Authorities said they found at least two guns in a vehicle.

The scene has been cleared after the suspect’s vehicle was towed.