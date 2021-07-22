2 cars engulfed in flames after deadly crash on Highway 225 near Beltway 8 in Pasadena; westbound lanes blocked

Car engulfed in flames on Highway 225 at Beltway 8

PASADENA, Texas – Drivers have been asked to avoid Highway 225 near Beltway 8 after two cars were found engulfed in flames in Pasadena. Investigators said as of now, they know one person has died.

Firefighters said they were called to the scene around 5:20 a.m. Thursday.

According to Houston Transtar, the fires are the result of a crash. The westbound lanes are currently blocked as firefighters and officials work to contain the blaze and clear the scene.

An investigation is currently underway.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.