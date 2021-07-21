Worker killed on oil rig during industrial accident in Humble area, HCSO sheriff says

HUMBLE, Texas – A man was killed while working on an oil rig during an industrial accident in northeast Harris County, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The accident was reported around 3 p.m. in the 7000 block of Winfield Road, near Suburban Road in the Humble area.

Gonzalez said the back of the rig fell and landed on the worker. He said the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

This is a developing story.