Texas Senate Democrats to update Texans on work for voting rights protections

Members of the Texas Senate Democratic Caucus held a press conference Wednesday to update Texans on their work and progress while advocating for voting rights protections.

Democrats in the Texas House of Representatives left the state Monday, July 12, to Washington, D.C., in an effort to deny Republicans the quorum needed to pass new voting restrictions with 26 days left in a special legislative session called largely for that purpose.

House Democrats boarded two planes out of Austin headed for the U.S. capital without a set return date. At least 51 of the 67 Democratic representatives — the number needed to break quorum -- departed in a mass exodus to the nation’s Capitol.

Democrats currently lack the votes to keep the Republican-controlled Legislature from passing new voting restrictions, along with the other conservative priorities on Gov. Greg Abbott’s 11-item agenda for the special session.

