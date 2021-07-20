Mostly Cloudy icon
Local News

Harris County Democratic Legislative Delegation discuss why they broke quorum, what’s next

Brittany Taylor, Digital News Editor

Tags: Harris County, texas, politics, voting
Watch live: Harris County Democratic Legislative Delegation discuss why they broke quorum

HOUSTON – Democratic members of the Harris County Delegation will discuss why Texas Democrats broke quorum and talk about what their next plans are during a virtual meeting Tuesday.

The delegation will also discuss their work in Washington and answer general questions.

The Zoom meeting will be held at 2 p.m.

The following members will be in attendance:

  • Representative Senfronia Thompson
  • Representative Garnet Coleman
  • Representative Armando Walle
  • Representative Alma Allen
  • Representative Gene Wu
  • Representative Shawn Thierry
  • Representative Ana Hernandez
  • Representative Mary Ann Perez
  • Representative Hubert Vo
  • Representative Jarvis Johnson
  • Representative Christina Morales
  • Representative Jon Rosenthal
  • Representative Penny Morales Shaw
  • Representative Ann Johnson

