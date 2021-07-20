Harris County Democratic Legislative Delegation discuss why they broke quorum, what’s next

HOUSTON – Democratic members of the Harris County Delegation will discuss why Texas Democrats broke quorum and talk about what their next plans are during a virtual meeting Tuesday.
The delegation will also discuss their work in Washington and answer general questions.
The Zoom meeting will be held at 2 p.m.
The following members will be in attendance:
- Representative Senfronia Thompson
- Representative Garnet Coleman
- Representative Armando Walle
- Representative Alma Allen
- Representative Gene Wu
- Representative Shawn Thierry
- Representative Ana Hernandez
- Representative Mary Ann Perez
- Representative Hubert Vo
- Representative Jarvis Johnson
- Representative Christina Morales
- Representative Jon Rosenthal
- Representative Penny Morales Shaw
- Representative Ann Johnson