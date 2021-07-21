So much for Southern hospitality! Texas ranked one of the least kind states in the country

Houston – In a study, Texas ranked as one of the least kind states in the country.

The state of kindness in Texas was measured by Kindness.org, a non-profit who partnered with Verizon to inspire people to choose kindness. In the study, Kentucky came out on top as the kindest state, followed by New Mexico, Oklahoma, Georgia, North Dakota, Alaska, New Hampshire, Missouri, West Virginia, and Wyoming. Meanwhile, the Lone Star State was ranked no. 42. In case you were curious, Maryland is the least kind state in the country, according to the study.

Dr. Oliver Scott Curry, research director for Kindness.org says they surveyed 5,138 people “from all 50 states and from all walks of life on what kind acts they would do.”

Here are the results: 86 percent of people would donate a part of their liver to a family member; 72 percent of people would lend money to a friend in a financial crisis; 53 percent of people would donate their vacation time to a colleague.

Some good news, Texans: When it comes to kindness, all the states scored pretty closely. Research says Texas scored 72.69 percent, while one of the top kindest states like Oklahoma scored 76.94 percent.

“Overall, our research revealed a surprisingly high capacity for kindness across America, and the results across all the states were remarkably similar,” said Curry.

So, in conclusion, Texas is in fact kind (as we all well know) but just not the kindest in the country.

To keep Texas kindness going, Verizon is encouraging everyone to share an act of kindness on social media using the hashtag #ACallForKindness. More details can be found on Verizon’s website.