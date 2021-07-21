KPRC 2 partners with the Cody Stephen’s Foundation to offer free heart screenings to teen athletes

HOUSTON – Over the next two weekends, KPRC 2 is partnering with The Cody Stephen’s Foundation and several other sponsors to offer free, in-depth, heart screenings for teen athletes and non-athletes all over the Houston-Metro area.

These screenings include teaching every child and their parents how to do CPR.

The main thrust of the screenings is to uncover hidden heart defects that a standard school sports exam won’t be able to detect.

Kendall McAnulty, an 18-year-old tennis player from Sugar Land, who had never shown any signs of heart trouble, recently suffered cardiac arrest at her home.

Luckily, her mother knew CPR, and paramedics with the Sugar Land Fire Department arrived quickly to save her life.

“I think these heart screens are invaluable for all teen athletes. It could literally save their lives”, Kendall said.

This kind of in-depth testing can be expensive if you had to go to the doctor’s office and pay for it, but thanks to the sponsors of this event -- The Houston Astros Foundation, Memorial Hermann Sugar Land, St. Luke’s Health, Rotary Club of Sugar Land, The Tina Barefield Foundation and Crossover Athletics -- these screenings are free.

Screening locations are on Saturday, July 24 at Constellation Field in Sugar Land from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. And on Sunday, August 1 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Crossover Athletics in Fort Bend County.

You can register your child for these screenings by going to the links below:

Sign up: https://GBOGH.as.me/SugarlandFire-EMS

Registration: https://GBOGH.as.me/TinaBarefieldFoundation