Watch live: Gov. Greg Abbott to sign anti-fentanyl bill into law

AUSTIN, Texas – Gov. Greg Abbott will sign an anti-fentanyl bill into law Wednesday morning.

Abbott will be joined by Sen. Joan Huffman and Crime Stoppers of Houston Deputy Director Nichole Christoph to sign Senate Bill 768 into law at 11:30 a.m.

The bill will enhance criminal penalties against those who manufacture or distribute fentanyl in Texas. Those prosecuted will be punished for the manufacture and delivery of 4-200 grams of fentanyl, which is a minimum of 10 years in prison or a maximum of life in prison. The minimum increases to 15 years for an amount of 200-400 grams and 20 years for an amount of over 400 grams.

